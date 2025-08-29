Compound Planning Inc. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,617,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,066,000 after purchasing an additional 684,039 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:CFG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $52.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.