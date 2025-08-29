Compound Planning Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.34.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

