Compound Planning Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

