Compound Planning Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $99.60.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
