Compound Planning Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

