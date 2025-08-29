Compound Planning Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares during the period. GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,299,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,903 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,876,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,718,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

