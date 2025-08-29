Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 12.9%

Shares of COO opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $185,597,000 after buying an additional 268,972 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

