CorVel Corp. $CRVL Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $42,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 35.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $89.30 on Friday. CorVel Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,261.84. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,578. The trade was a 62.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,512. Company insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.