Creekside Partners Sells 709 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Creekside Partners reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.