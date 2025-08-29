CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CrowdGather Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $8.67. CrowdGather shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 5,612,310 shares traded.

CrowdGather Stock Up 12.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

