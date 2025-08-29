CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.98.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.