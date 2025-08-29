CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $515.00 to $490.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

