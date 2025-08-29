CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $405.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.6%

CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

