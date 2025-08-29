CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.6%

CRWD stock opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

