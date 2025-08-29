CW Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 995,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

