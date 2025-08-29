CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

