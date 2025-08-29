CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $54.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

