CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

