CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,155 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

