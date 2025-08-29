CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,490 Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $291.14 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.