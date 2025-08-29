CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,591 Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in SEA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price target (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $185.87 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $190.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.