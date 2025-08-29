CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,944 Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

