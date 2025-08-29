CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,059 Welltower Inc. $WELL

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Welltower by 538.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 406,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,217,000 after purchasing an additional 342,457 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.93 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $152.99.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

