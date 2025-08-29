CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,131 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $159.00.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
