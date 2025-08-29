CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,075 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

