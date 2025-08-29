CW Advisors LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,266,663.96. This represents a 44.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DNB opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

