CW Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in United States Antimony Co. $UAMY

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE:UAMY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $551.70 million, a PE ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 0.11. United States Antimony Co. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
United States Antimony Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
