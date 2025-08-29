CW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 251 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,398.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,497.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,417.20. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total value of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

