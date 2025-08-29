CW Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

CW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,359 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $282.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $285.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.