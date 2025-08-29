CW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

