CW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 232,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE AMG opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.