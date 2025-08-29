CW Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

