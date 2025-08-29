CW Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

CW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.23 and its 200 day moving average is $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

