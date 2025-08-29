CW Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,771 shares of company stock worth $6,727,911. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.32.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.