CW Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

