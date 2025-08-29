CW Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,219,843. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.