CW Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 518,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $322.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average is $289.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $322.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

