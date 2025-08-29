CW Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 61,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.