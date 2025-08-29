CW Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haleon by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

