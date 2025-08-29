CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $111.47.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.