CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Corporation $CNC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE CNC opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

