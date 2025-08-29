CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GARP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GARP stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

