CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 81.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NFE opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.