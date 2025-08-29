CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in POSCO $PKX

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in POSCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in POSCO by 938.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in POSCO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $52.74 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKX. Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

