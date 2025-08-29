CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,777,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10,123.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

