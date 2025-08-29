CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 660,837 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 897,694 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,323,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

