CW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 183,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $124.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

