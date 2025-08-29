CW Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

CW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 120.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $280.42 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.54, a PEG ratio of 291.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.