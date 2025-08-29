CW Advisors LLC Sells 404,329 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

CW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,329 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $82,748,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 653.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 994,988 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 723,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $21,756,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,045,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,193,000 after purchasing an additional 467,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VVV opened at $39.06 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

