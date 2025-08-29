CW Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,287,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

ARM stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 215.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

